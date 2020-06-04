ReopenNH plans Hampton Beach rally to protest no sunbathing rule

Story Produced by SeacoastOnline , in partnership with

HAMPTON, NH — ReopenNH plans to “storm” Hampton Beach this weekend to rally against the new rules that currently forbid sunbathing or sitting on state beaches due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re asking Granite Staters to help us celebrate D-Day and the freedoms that our ancestors were willing to fight and die for, which many have taken for granted,” said Andrew J. Manuse, chairman of ReopenNH.

The Storm the Beaches rally will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at Hampton Beach, according to organizers.

State beaches reopened June 1, but only for transitory physical activity. Sunbathing and sitting are prohibited and beachgoers are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and restrict groups to fewer than 10 people…

⇒ Read the full story here on Seacoast Online

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.