‘RENT’ delivers an exciting night out at the Palace Theatre

“Forget Regret or life is yours to miss.” – Jonathan Larson, creator of RENT

MANCHESTER, NH – On April 22, I had the most incredible experience seeing RENT at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. I have never seen the show. Seeing it live was an absolute dream come true.

RENT which debuted Off-Broadway in 1994, tells the story of a group of struggling artists in New York City during the height of the AIDS epidemic. The rock musical is a powerful story about never giving up during tough times.

A fantastic group of actors led the story and conquered remarkable performances. Roger Davis (Daniel Tracht) was excellent in his performances. Luis Hansen (Angel Dumott Schunard) was the most memorable. The audience cracked up at most of their lines. A shoutout goes to everyone involved, including a tremendous ensemble.

The actors did wonderfully in all their interactions. Most importantly was their connections to the character. They made each character seem real as they figured out their lives, careers, and how to keep the rent up; audiences immediately connect with these common themes.

RENT is a rock opera. The songs from RENT are worthwhile. Most audiences will recognize ‘Seasons of Love.’ Until now, I didn’t know that this song was from RENT. The cast joined together on the stage and sang a powerful rendition. It was a beautiful moment. Other numbers include ‘One Song Glory,’ ‘Another Day,’ ‘Over the Moon,’ and ‘Without You’.

RENT deals with several important themes that are still relevant today. One of the main themes is the struggle for acceptance. The characters are all struggling to find their place in the world, whether it’s their sexuality, career choice, or lifestyle. Palace Artistic Director Carl Rajotte does a great job of showing the importance of acceptance and understanding in his direction.

Another significant theme in RENT is the impact of the AIDS epidemic. The show takes place when it was still a relatively new and misunderstood disease. Many people were dying from it. The characters are all affected by the disease in some way and the show highlights its impact on the community. This theme helps to raise awareness about the disease and the need for continued research and support.

Finally, RENT deals with the idea of living in the moment. The late Jonathan Larson, who created RENT, instigated this theme after he himself struggled to get his name out in the world. I felt his spirit as I watched the show.

The characters are all struggling to make their dreams a reality and making the most of the time you have. This theme encourages us to live our lives to the fullest.

Now, let’s talk about my experience in Manchester. I live about an hour away, but I had heard remarkable things about the Palace Theatre from my friend who has been there before. When I saw that RENT was playing, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to make the trip.

Manchester is a lovely area. It was the perfect backdrop for such an incredible show. The people at the theatre are friendly, making it the best experience. I knew one of the ushers at the theater. We talked about the show and its themes. I loved exploring downtown, stopping at a nearby Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. That’s always my go-to!

Just like RENT’s message, live in the moment, the show reminded me to do something new every day. I was nervous about driving to Manchester and parking in my first parking garage, but in the end, I did it. I connected with a few older women who had also parked in their first parking garage. There’s a first for everything. That’s another important aspect of theatre. It brings us together.

As for the Palace Theatre, it is truly a historic landmark. The building is absolutely stunning. It has a beautiful lobby leading to the auditorium. The stage had a beautiful set. The lighting matches the story, gradually growing darker as the events progress. Take a picture by the RENT backdrop to capture your experience. I cannot wait to return to see more shows.

RENT is playing at The Palace Theatre until May 14. It is an unforgettable experience. I highly recommend that you attend a showing. Live in the moment and buy your tickets today!