MANCHESTER, NH – Gerald Dickens, the great-great grandson of Charles Dickens, has been mesmerizing audiences for over 20 years with his live performance of the classic tale, “A Christmas Carol.” This unforgettable one-man show has recently been captured on film for all of his fans to enjoy this holiday season – streaming exclusively on Vimeo.com, brought to you by the Dana Center at Saint Anselm College.

Gerald will take you on the magical journey of Ebenezer Scrooge’s heartfelt transformation by acting out all 26 characters in this favorite holiday tale. For just $20, you can rent this inspirational performance in the comfort of your home — sure to become a treasured Christmas tradition!

(Available on any internet-connected device that is compatible with Vimeo.)