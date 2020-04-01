Reminder: Parks and recreational courts closed as a matter of public safety during COVID-19

MANCHESTER, NH — The Manchester Police Department would like to remind the public that all park equipment and hard courts are closed per the Public Works Department. COVID-19 can stay on surfaces for long periods of times and touching playground equipment can cause the spread of this virus.

We understand that these are trying times and many of us are feeling isolated right now, but these precautions have been put in place to keep our citizens safe. We ask that Manchester residents take the social distancing recommendations seriously and stay at home as much as possible. Please remember to practice good hand washing and sanitizing practices as well.

We thank you for your understanding and cooperation.