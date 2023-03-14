Remembering Steven: He grew up at YDC; lingering trauma ultimately destroyed him, friend says

MANCHESTER, NH – Steve Flattery battled demons for years, the result of being sexually and physically abused for years at the Sununu Youth Development Center where he essentially grew up, according to a close friend.

Late in 2021, Kristen Bailey, his friend since grammar school, and his sister Alyssa Flattery of Boston, tried to have him involuntarily committed to the New Hampshire State Hospital in hope of getting him the mental health care he needed. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but once he sobered up, he told medical staff he was not suicidal and he was released.

A little over a year later, in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day 2023, Flattery ended his life. He was 34.

Bailey, who was also a former partner of Flattery, said what she hopes will come from telling his story is that people will come to understand that the horrible, traumatizing abuse suffered by children at YDC has lifelong implications for them, affecting their self-confidence, their view of themselves and their mental state.

“This stuff stayed with him (Flattery),” she said. “It just doesn’t go away. It affected his entire life.” She said it affected them all. They were children who while at YDC should have received guidance and support and instead, suffered horrific abuse, she said.

And, she said, it is not enough for the state to throw money at them, what she said Flattery called “hush money.” They need mental health treatment and other support, she said. Slattery was among the more than 1,000 individuals who filed lawsuits against the state of New Hampshire.

Legislators approved a $100 million to settle claims of people who say they were sexually and/or physically abused while in state-ordered custody at YDC, now known as the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center.

Flattery’s lawyers, who represent 1,000 people, object to the fund which caps payments at $1.5 million per individual for sexual abuse and $150,000 for physical abuse. Attorneys from the law firm of Shaheen Gordon, however, have settled 40 cases with the state.

David Vicinanzo, who represents Flattery and is one of the attorneys representing 1,000 others, said Flattery’s mental state never recovered from the severe abuse he suffered at YDC.

Flattery, Vicinanzo said in an email, “was raped, choked, beaten repeatedly and held in solitary confinement for weeks and months at a time. As a child. By the State of NH. His mental state never recovered from that. He felt he couldn’t stop drinking and that he would never get better.”

He said there are many other similar stories but most don’t take it to suicide.

“Some can’t stand the pain and hopelessness. Some do recover, some quite well. Most are very empowered by holding the state to account. Now, if the State would just issue an official, meaningful apology, the healing of almost all these child victims would take a quantum leap forward. And, it would be so much easier to settle these cases because the anger, betrayal and resentment against the State would begin to dissipate. But that would require serious moral leadership,” he wrote.

Flattery was committed to the YDC for most of his teen years, from about the age of 11 or 12 until he aged out at 18, according to Bailey.

Flattery never did anything criminally wrong to end up in the detention center; initially, as a pre-teen, he punched a hole in a wall of his home.

“It was a time when his parents were divorcing and he struggled emotionally to deal with the situation,” said Bailey. “He was a young kid who didn’t know what was going on and didn’t know how to deal with his emotions.”

But once he was sent to YDC, the state automatically sent him there again and again when his father, an alcoholic, would end up in jail. His mother had left his father.

Bailey said the state never tried to place him with other family members or even a foster family.

And so, Flattery would be returned to a facility where he was prey for his rapists and abusers.

Bailey said the boys would run away from YDC to friends’ houses. “Numerous times they came to our house asking for food or if they could sleep there. That happened quite frequently,” she said.

Bailey said Flattery told her about some of the abuse he endured, but would never tell her about the sexual assaults. One time, she said, he had to mop up a bloody scene – his own blood – after guards beat him because he wouldn’t take part in fights where guards pitted one kid against another.

She said Flattery said guards randomly would come into rooms at night. One time, a guard picked him up out of bed and began tossing him back and forth among other guards. “He’d lose consciousness multiple times – just flopping him around like a rag doll,” she said.

She said they ripped off his toenails and they never grew back correctly. He was embarrassed at how they looked and would wear slide sandals so he could pull his heels back and hide his toenails.

Another time, he was in isolation for a long period of time. An ant, he said, came into his cell and he kept it alive because he needed a friend to help with his loneliness.

After enduring that horrific childhood, Flattery was determined to make the most of his life.

Bailey said he got an apartment, graduated from Central High School and worked for years in the meat department at Hannaford on Bicentennial Drive. Later, he put himself through HVAC school and, at the time of his death, was working in that field.

He never married but fathered two sons, both of whom were living with him. He bought his first home at age 26.

“He took a lot of pride in overcoming what happened to him at YDC and not becoming a felon,” Bailey said.

He fathered his first child while in high school and then, years later, he found out he had a second child who was three years old at that time. The mother had a paternity test and discovered he was the father. Bailey said she expected Flattery to sign over his parental rights, but he refused.

“He grew up in YDC and he was not going to have a child think he didn’t want him so he fought long and hard to be his father,” Bailey said. Ultimately, the child came to live with Flattery and his other son.

“Steve was just a fantastic person with a heart of gold. He would do anything for anybody,” Bailey said.

But Steve had his demons and struggled with alcohol.

Bailey said she and Flattery had a strong friendship but began dating in 2020. “That was a disaster,” she said. “He had a lot of mental health issues that needed to be addressed.” She said when he drank, his mental state became worse.

It was during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were all kind of huddled up at home with nothing to do and Steve was drinking a lot,” she said. Bailey decided she couldn’t be involved with him. She has a 7-year-old son and when Flattery drank, he could be scary, she explained.

Bailey said although they had broken up, he would show up at her house uninvited. She would tell him that was not appropriate but when he entered her home in the middle of the night, she filed for a restraining order “which was terrible for him.”

About that time, she saw an article about the lawsuits being filed against the state concerning the treatment of those state-ordered to the YDC. She told Flattery he needed to get in touch with Rus Rilee, one of the lead attorneys.

Flattery gave Rilee a statement and wrote down a lot of what happened to him.

“So, he was trying and I think that brought up a lot of stuff for him,” she said. “I think it made his drinking and PTSD a lot worse.”

During their breakup, Flattery went camping with some friends, got into a fight, and police were called. He was charged with assault.

Bailey obtained a restraining order against Flattery after he kept showing up at her home uninvited. When he let himself into Bailey’s home early on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 – her mother was there – she called police and he was charged with burglary and four counts of violating a protection order.

He was in jail for a few days which, Bailey said, was difficult for him being back in that setting – back in a cage – because of the trauma of being in isolation for months as a child.

“I think jail was really scary, hard for him,” she said. “He was dealing with a lot of mental health issues. He was trying. He was going to a doctor and getting medication but he probably needed therapy and other treatment.”

She said Flattery was a mess. “I think he was crying out for help. He was not OK,” she said.

She and his sister Alyssa Flattery of Boston, MA tried to have him involuntarily committed in 2021, a huge step for both of them. He was telling them he was suicidal but told medical personnel he wasn’t and he was released.

Last year, both Bailey and Flattery found other partners. But the criminal charges were coming to a head and Flattery became more depressed.

“He wasn’t working, he was losing jobs or not showing up,” she said. She learned after his death, that last year he had tried two other times to end his life.

A short time before his death, his girlfriend broke up with him, telling him the same thing Bailey had: She couldn’t be around him because she was scared for her life when he was drinking.

Bailey said Flattery tried so hard to live a normal life. He was involved with the Manchester East Cobras Youth Football. His son was a member of the team that went to the nationals in Florida.

Most people, she said, would describe Flattery as happy, a great guy and a great father. Those close to him, however, know how much he suffered.

“He never wanted his kids to feel the pain he felt,” she said. “He wanted them to have a better life.”

Since his death, Bailey and Flattery’s sister have been cleaning out his belongings. One thing they found was a notebook where Flattery had started writing down what happened at YDC.

They intend to see his lawsuit through to the end.

Vicinanzo said the law allows a case to proceed if the suit was filed before death.

“He has two deserving children who would be heirs,” Vincinanzo said. “We will see how the state responds – whether they act fairly toward the person their own conduct helped destroy, or whether they seek to evade accountability. The government is a moral teacher. If it acts lawlessly and without consequence, respect for law declines. The people benefit from accountable government. And Steve deserves something real for the brutality he suffered at the hands of the state. “