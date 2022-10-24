Remains of 47 people unclaimed; funeral home seeks family members before Nov. 2 crypt burial

MANCHESTER, NH – There are nearly 50 people whose cremated remains have not been claimed by their family members. Most of these people died within the last couple of years. Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematory is hoping to connect the cremains with their family members.

If this doesn’t happen before Nov. 2, these remains will be interred at a crypt at Mt. Calvary Cemetery for eternity.

“We’d much rather see the remains with their loved ones,” said funeral home director Buddy Phaneuf.

This has been an annual occurrence for All Souls Day at Mt. Calvary, where the unclaimed remains are remembered in a public ceremony, along with others who have died in the past year.

The names, years of birth and death, and hometowns (if known) are listed below in hopes that a friend or relative may recognize the names and attend the services, or make arrangements to provide a final resting place with other family members.

Unclaimed remains do not fall into any specific socioeconomic demographic or ethnic group, Phaneuf said. These are remains from babies, the elderly, and all ages in between. They are from males and females of various backgrounds.

Legally, remains must be held for 30 days and then can be discarded as the funeral home sees fit. Phaneuf does not discard remains, instead holding them until the annual group burial in the crypt at Mt. Carmel.

“We don’t pass judgment on why remains go unclaimed. Several years ago, we contacted Mt. Calvary for help in placing these remains in a permanent, respectful location. Unclaimed remains are now interred in Mt. Calvary Cemetery each year,” Phaneuf said.

Below are the names and other information for unclaimed remains. If you know someone who might be related to any of these individuals, please share this story with them.

Kenneth Walters, 1/21/1952, 8/21/2021, Brattleboro, VT Robert Dichard, 12/15/1941, 9/9/2021, Bedford, NH Melvin Eldridge, 1/17/1947, 3/25/2021, Belmont, NH Peter Ryder, 6/12/1947, 3/30/2022, Berlin, NH Brenda Schock, 11/10/1965, 5/19/2021, Somersworth, NH Russell Miller, 8/16/1955, 6/29/2021, Littleton, NH George Daneault, 12/6/1957, 8/11/2021, Concord, NH Jeffery Michaud, 6/30/1967, 4/8/2022, Rutland, VT Shane Bouffard, 3/16/1976, 10/25/2021, Concord, NH Rick Howard, 9/14/1955, 7/24/2021, Bedford, NH Sharon Harnden, 8/19/1953, 3/14/2022, Derry, NH Lisa Lacoy, 9/25/1960, 12/6/2021, Plymouth NH Richard Ashley, 4/29/1944, 11/21/2021, Lebanon, ME David Moody, 6/25/1947, 10/6/2021, Manchester, NH Russell Phelps, 4/13/1955, 2/3/2022, Manchester, NH Paul VanHekle, 9/7/1947, 10/4/2021, Putney, VT Leslie Reading, 2/3/1953, 3/10/2020, Chesterfield, NH Maurice Bourgeois, 11/13/1938, 7/7/2020, Concord, NH Frank Mastaliz, 2/2/1945, 8/24/2019, Concord, NH Dorothy Williams, 6/23/1925, 12/31/2019, Canaan, NH April Baillargeon, 9/30/1975, 7/7/2021, Berlin, NH Gregory Trecartin, 1/19/1953, 6/28/2021, Manchester, NH Stanley Whittaker, 12/14/1954, 11/25/2021, Springfield, VT Catherine MacInnes, 5/16/1947, 12/9/2021, Epping, NH Robert Leighton, 10/6/1948, 9/23/2020, Goffstown, NH Edward Hornanian, 9/23/1926, 5/17/2021, Raymond, NH Pamela Bernardini, 4/30/1945, 6/9/2021, Barre, VT Robert Buzby, 10/17/1950, 6/19/2021, Concord, NH Julia Bagdon, 1/2/1947, 6/1/2021, Bethlehem, NH Michael Marelli, 2/26/1953, 6/30/2021, Randolph, NH Tadeufz Grebla, 3/27/1956, 2/27/2022, Keene, NH Briana Grover, 10/23/1985, 7/16/2019, Virginia Beach, VA Wayne Wellman, 6/22/1953, 8/13/2022, Fitchburg, MA Roy Glasser, 9/18/1937, 7/15/2022, Nashua, NH Jodi Belanger, 12/7/1965, 3/10/2021, Manchester, NH Bryan Stephens, 4/20/1959, 3/4/2022, Manchester, NH Charles Becker, 8/20/1942, 8/13/2022, Hooksett, NH Richard Daoust, 1941, 2010 Dorothy Titus, 1919, 1999 Barbara Dodwell Sean Ingalls, 6/3/1952, 8/30/2022, Derry, NH Allison Ferrier, 2/12/1947, 2/22/2022, Suncook, NH Carlene Abbott Pauline Wackenfuss, 2/15/1922, 1/17/2009, Franconia NH Edward Johanan, 10/23/1946, 3/7/2022, Manchester, NH Scott Tacy, 11/29/1963, 3/5/2022, Manchester, NH

Eleanor Hassig, 4/7/1938, 1/16/2022, Westmoreland, NH