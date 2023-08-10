Registration opens for 3rd Annual Inferno of the Badges on Oct. 14

MANCHESTER, NH – Inferno of the Badges is back, set for Oct. 14 at CrossFit on Willow Street.

Calling Police, Fire, Corrections, Veterans and EMTs to compete in a fun and challenging physical workout to prove which department is the best on 2023.

Returning for the third year in a row, we are excited to see both familiar faces and new ones. So grab your friends and sign up! This year will be teams of three, allowing for more events and an easier time finding comrades to throw down with.

Civilian Division will be returning once again, so any non-first responders are welcomed with open arms!

You can sign up by following the link.

You can also visit our Facebook page for more information and photos from the past years here:

Registration is $150 per team, includes lunch and T-shirt. This is a fundraiser to benefit Liberty House and the charitable organization of the winning team’s choice.

Questions? Email Bibiana.Rummler@DignityMemorial.com