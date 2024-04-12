Registration open for Volunteer NH conference

CONCORD, NH – Registration for the 2024 Governor’s Conference on Volunteerism is closing soon! This annual professional development opportunity is meant to support and strengthen New Hampshire’s volunteer programs and organizations through training and collaboration.

This year the event will be fully in-person on Wednesday, May 22 at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. Sessions and workshops are relevant to volunteer managers, volunteers, and nonprofit professionals, and include topics such as leadership development, grant writing, DEI, and volunteer management. In addition, the 2024 Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Manager of the Year award will be presented during lunch.

To register to attend the conference, go to https://volunteernh.regfox.com/2024-governors-conference-on-volunteerism or visit the Volunteer NH website: http://VolunteerNH.org to learn more. The deadline to register is May 3.

Volunteer NH is a nonprofit organization and is governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the Governor and approved by the Executive Council. Volunteer NH envisions our state as a place where people volunteer together to build strong and connected communities and brings this vision to life by engaging those communities to solve local challenges through volunteerism.