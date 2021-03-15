Registration now open to nonprofits for NH Gives

CONCORD, NH – Hundreds of nonprofits are expected to participate in this year’s NH Gives, a 24-hour online giving event held by the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits each June that rallies Granite Staters to give to nonprofit organizations doing great work in New Hampshire communities.

In June 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 public health crisis, NH Gives shattered all previous records, raising more for New Hampshire nonprofits than it had in the previous four years combined. An unprecedented 14,000 people gave $3.4 million in just 24 hours — including $1 million in the first eight minutes of the event.

“This past year has been challenging for so many of us, including nonprofits who are on the front lines of this public health crisis. Nonprofits are continuing to step up for our communities and NH Gives provides an opportunity to galvanize support among generous Granite Staters. We already have 200 nonprofits signed up and we encourage others to take part in New Hampshire’s largest day of giving,” said Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the NH Center for Nonprofits.

Any 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit serving New Hampshire communities can participate in NH Gives. Eligible organizations can register on www.NHGives.org for $40 until May 17. Registered nonprofits will receive training and marketing support, including four webinars that begin on March 24. Visit https://www.nhgives.org/info/key-dates to register.

NHGives.org is an easy-to-use, secure platform where people can learn about nonprofits doing good work in the Granite State and donate directly. For 24 hours between 5 p.m. on June 8 and 5 p.m. on June 9, donations are tallied as participating nonprofit organizations compete for additional cash prizes, with leaderboards displaying progress.

Since it began in 2016, NH Gives has raised more than $4.8 million from thousands of donors to support hundreds of nonprofits across New Hampshire.

The NH Center for Nonprofits is leading efforts behind NH Gives with support from lead sponsor, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Additional sponsors include C&S Wholesale Grocers, Union Leader, NH Business Review, Granite State News Collaborative and Montagne Powers.

The NH Center for Nonprofits is a statewide nonprofit association dedicated to advancing the impact and visibility of the nonprofit sector and supporting the growth of nonprofits to reach their mission. Its services included leadership development programs, organizational consultation and assessment, online resource sharing and advocacy. To find out more about the Center, visit www.nhnonprofits.org or call (603) 225-1947.