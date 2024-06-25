Registration for CMC’s free nurse camp for high school students closes June 30

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) is offering an opportunity for local high school students interested in nursing careers. Sponsored by Citizen’s Bank, the first CMC High School Nurse Camp invites students entering grades 9 through 12 to explore the world of nursing through a three-day program happening at the end of July and the beginning of August. Participation is free of charge, but registration closes on June 30, 2024. Space is limited.

The CMC High School Nurse Camp will provide students with an opportunity to tour the clinical areas of the hospital and allow for the shadowing of nurses. Staff will engage students in related healthcare activities and offer first-aid training. Students will also have the opportunity to become certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). All students will receive a free CMC Nurse Camp T-shirt for their participation.

Jennifer Torosian, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, Associate Chief Nursing Officer at CMC, remarked, “This camp provides a unique opportunity for young individuals considering a nursing career to gain firsthand experience and insight without commitment. We extend our sincere gratitude to Citizen’s Bank for their generous support in making this program possible.”

Camp Details:

Dates : Monday, July 30 to Wednesday, August 1, 2024

: Monday, July 30 to Wednesday, August 1, 2024 Times: July 30 (8:45 AM – 4 PM), July 31 and August 1 (9 AM – 4 PM)

July 30 (8:45 AM – 4 PM), July 31 and August 1 (9 AM – 4 PM) Location: Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH

For more information or to register, please contact the Department of Education at CMC: