Register for Aug. 26 ‘Conservation Walk’ exploring Valley Cemetery’s urban greenspace

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Manchester Conservation Commission will be holding the second in a series of “Conservation Walks” at the Valley Cemetery in downtown Manchester.

A true Manchester hidden gem, the Valley Cemetery is located just a block from Elm Street and was built in 1840. The cemetery was designed to be a living “garden cemetery” that should be enjoyed by members of the community on a daily basis. The original cemetery included a chapel, bridges, gazebos and numerous walking trails that were all well-maintained and was a place for families to have picnics and enjoy a day at the park.

Throughout the 1900s the cemetery fell into a state of disrepair and neglect and had become a place to avoid. However, efforts have been underway since the early 2000s to reclaim this green space in the heart of Manchester. The Valley Cemetery is now listed in the U.S. Register of Historic Places and members of “Valley Volunteers” meet there every other Saturday to clean the cemetery and to painstakingly restore many of the headstones.

Join the Manchester Conservation Commission, members from the Valley Volunteers and representatives from Manchester DPW for this informative exploration of this urban greenspace and learn about the history of the cemetery. We will hear from these dedicated community organizations about the efforts to take back the cemetery and restore the garden park that it once was. We will also learn about the challenges and victories in this effort and how you can help their efforts.

This will be a walking tour of the cemetery and will include some paths that go down into the lower parts of the cemetery. While not steep, participants should wear appropriate footwear and bring sunscreen and bug repellent. Participants will also get to explore the inside of the Chapel that is slated for restoration.

Participants should park on Pine Street near Grove Street and then walk into the main cemetery entrance. The Conservation Tour will meet just inside the gate.

The tour will depart promptly at 10 a.m. and should last no more than two hours. We anticipate having Spanish interpretation available and multiple Manchester Transit routes pass within close proximity to the Cemetery.

WHO: Manchester Conservation Commission, Manchester Department of Public Works and the Valley Volunteers Group

WHAT: Conservation Walking Tour of the Valley Cemetery

WHERE: Park on Pine Street near Grove and walk into the main cemetery entrance, we will meet just inside the gate

WHEN: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information please email: conservationcom@manchesternh.gov

To register for please follow this link: https://manchesternh.recdesk.com and select “Valley Cemetery Tour”