Regal is coming to Bedford

BEDFORD, N.H. – Encore Commercial LLC, developers of Market and Main Bedford, announced on Monday that Regal Cinema will be the latest addition to Bedford’s new commercial center.

The new Regal Cinema will hold 11 screens and be located right next to the Friendly Toast near the site of the Macy’s store that closed in 2015. The cinema begins Phase II of the development’s construction, which will add other dining, retail shopping and luxury residences along the development’s “Main Street.”

Regal’s addition marks the first time a movie theater has been located in Bedford since General Cinema operated the Cinema 7 at the Bedford Mall until 2003.

Phase I, now completed, added Friendly Toast, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods along “Market Street”, with the pre-existing Carrabba’s Restaurant at the other end.

In addition to offering a more connected community experience, Market and Main Bedford is providing more than 1,000 construction and permanent jobs, significant projected new annual tax revenue for the town, $690,000 in one-time impact fees, and has already funded $1 million in local road improvements.

“Our agreement with Regal is an exciting addition to Market and Main Bedford,” said Nic Barber, President of Encore Commercial.

More information on the project is available at www.MarketandMainBedford.com.