Red Oak announces purchase of Huse Road condos

MANCHESTER, NH – Red Oak Apartment Homes, LLC announced the acquisition of 99 condominium units located at Park View Hills Condominiums (377-385 Huse Road in Manchester, NH). Park View Hills Condominiums offer a quiet setting just minutes to shopping and Routes 93, 293 and 101.

Red Oak Apartment Homes will be renting these one-, two- and three-bedroom condos starting at $1,349. Learn more here.

“We believe that these condos will offer renters a variety of homes at the right price point. We present renters with an innovative and easy rental process which includes not requiring a security deposit, an easy application process, and a satisfaction guarantee to all of our residents,” says Ron Dupont, President of Red Oak Apartment Homes.

“A standard we apply to every property we build or buy is to upgrade it and improve it. Our goal is to make our residents feel as comfortable, happy and at home in their apartments as possible, for years to come. We look forward to meeting the residents at this property.”

About Red Oak Apartment Homes

Red Oak Apartment Homes, LLC has been offering apartment home since 1984 in southern NH, and is a member of the Chambers of Commerce located in Manchester, and Milford. They are also a member of the New Hampshire Apartment Association, an affiliate of the National Apartment Association.