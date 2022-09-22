Red Arrow inviting community to October centennial celebration

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Red Arrow Diner is turning 100 years old and they want to share their party with everybody.

On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the stretch of Lowell Street from Kosciuszko to Chestnut Streets where the original Red Arrow Diner is located will be closed to traffic for a block party to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary.

The Red Arrow’s four locations in Concord, Londonderry, Manchester and Nashua will be closed until 4 p.m. so employees can attend, but anyone looking for Red Arrow food before 4 p.m. will get a chance to eat it right on the street in a festival atmosphere.

In addition to the food, there will be family activities, raffle prizes, music and more.

The party culminates a year of anniversary festivities ranging from looking back at Red Arrow and Manchester history to Diner Dish of the Decade promotions and recognizing 100 local businesses.

“We planned this celebration with our community in mind,” said Carol Lawrence, Co-Owner and President, Red Arrow Diner. “We are excited to welcome our friends – old and new – to sample our iconic dishes, enjoy kid-friendly entertainment, and make memories with us as we honor the owners and families who came before us, and celebrate the employees and customers who make the Red Arrow Diner a fun place to visit every day.”

Event entry is free, but anyone interested in sampling food must purchase a ticket for $5. All ticket sale proceeds will be directly donated to Waypoint New Hampshire. Tickets and the event menu are available online at www.redarrowdiner.com/100.

