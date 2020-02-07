Red Arrow Diner opening new eatery in Nashua

NASHUA, NH — Red Arrow Diner has confirmed it will be adding a new Zip Code to its list of eateries. Coming soon to 149 DW Highway in Nashua will be the newest Red Arrow, slated to open this spring.

“There will be a drive-up takeout window where people may call ahead their orders and drive-up to the window to pick them up. We are excited to be in Nashua and look forward to serving this community,” said Red Arrow Chief Operations Officer and new co-owner Amanda Wihby.

The location was formerly a Friendly’s, which closed last April when the chain restaurant announced several closings in the Northeast. Red Arrow has three other locations, in Manchester, Londonderry and Concord.