Red Arrow Diner opening new eatery in Nashua

Friday, February 7, 2020 Carol Robidoux Business 0
Red Arrow Diner in Nashua will feature a drive-thru. Courtesy Image

NASHUA, NH — Red Arrow Diner has confirmed it will be adding a new Zip Code to its list of eateries. Coming soon to 149 DW Highway in Nashua will be the newest Red Arrow, slated to open this spring.

“There will be a drive-up takeout window where people may call ahead their orders and drive-up to the window to pick them up. We are excited to be in Nashua and look forward to serving this community,” said Red Arrow Chief Operations Officer and new co-owner Amanda Wihby.

The location was formerly a Friendly’s, which closed last April when the chain restaurant announced several closings in the Northeast. Red Arrow has three other locations, in Manchester, Londonderry and Concord.

Of course, a new restaurant means new employees. Red Arrow is hiring servers, cooks and additional staff members for its Nashua team. Interested candidates can visit the website to fill out an online application.
