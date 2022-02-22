Red Arrow Diner celebrates 100 years in business with monthly menu discounts and promotions

MANCHESTER, NH – The Red Arrow Diner is celebrating 100 years of operation in Manchester throughout 2022. To kick off its commemorative plans, the restaurant is offering monthly menu discounts corresponding to popular foods of each decade over the past century and is conducting a Facebook campaign to honor other local businesses.

Spaghetti and meatball plates, popular in the 1920s, are available at a discounted rate during the month of February. March will feature a macaroni and cheese bar with one free topping to honor the 1930s. April’s special will be a 1940s-style meatloaf dinner at a discounted rate and May will offer a 1950s meal: a tuna melt with one extra side for free. In June, Belgian waffles popularized during the 1960s will be available with one free topping. These specials will be honored at all four Red Arrow Diner locations in Manchester, Concord, Londonderry and Nashua.

The Red Arrow Diner will also recognize the contributions of 100 local businesses on its Facebook page throughout the year. The public is asked to nominate New Hampshire-owned businesses of any industry for consideration.

“Along with my co-owners George Lawrence and Amanda Wihby, I’m proud to carry on the Manchester legacy of the Red Arrow Diner started by David Lamontagne in 1922,” said Carol Lawrence, co-owner and President, Red Arrow Diner. “Our ability to remain a strong local business is directly related to the support of our customers and the greater community, and we are excited to give back with these menu discounts and public recognitions of our fellow business owners.”

For more information about the Red Arrow Diner and its other plans to commemorate its history, visit www.redarrowdiner.com/100. To nominate a local business for recognition or to learn more about life in Manchester and the Red Arrow Diner’s journey over the last century, follow the restaurant on Facebook @RedArrowDiner.

About the Red Arrow Diner

A privately-held company based in Manchester, New Hampshire, the Red Arrow Diner operates restaurants in Concord, Manchester, Londonderry and Nashua. Each Red Arrow Diner location is a 24-hour diner and serves over 500,000 breakfasts annually. In addition to being named Business of the Year in 2019 by Business NH Magazine, the Red Arrow Diner has been featured on various nationally broadcasted television and radio shows, including the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, NBC’s JEOPARDY!, and SiriusXM political channels Patriot (125) and Progress (127), as well as national publications, such as USA Today and the Food Network Magazine. Additionally, the Red Arrow is an active community supporter with countless volunteer hours, pro bono promotions, and financial donations. For information about the Red Arrow Diner, visit www.redarrowdiner.com.