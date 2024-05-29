Recovery-friendly employees wanted for June 8 job fair at HOPE for NH Recovery

MANCHESTER, NH — Hope for NH Recovery will hold a job fair Saturday, June 8, from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Hope Center, located at 293 Wilson St., Manchester. The event aims to connect potential employees who are on the path to recovery with employers who support and understand the journey of recovery.

We are currently seeking additional recovery-friendly employers to participate in the event. These employers are committed to providing a supportive work environment for individuals in recovery, offering them the opportunity to rebuild their lives and careers. Several recovery-friendly workplaces have already confirmed their participation, and we are eager to welcome more.

The job fair is expected to generate numerous opportunities for attendees to engage directly with employers who value the unique strengths and perspectives of individuals in recovery. By fostering a recovery-friendly workplace, employers can make a profound impact on the lives of their employees, helping them to achieve stability and success.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 8th, 2024

Time: 12-5 p.m.

Location: Hope Center, 293 Wilson St, Manchester, NH 03103

“Hope for NH Recovery believes that with the right support and opportunities, individuals in recovery can lead fully actualized and successful lives. As someone who has personally experienced the transformative power of a recovery-friendly workplace, I can attest to the importance of these opportunities. During a transitional period in my early recovery, a supportive employer provided me with a chance to prove myself. Starting as a Recovery Coach, I was able to work my way up to become the Executive Director of Hope for NH Recovery. This journey has shown me that with proper support, people in recovery can achieve milestones they once thought impossible,” said Randy Stevens, Executive Director of Hope for NH Recovery.

We invite employers who share our vision to join us in making a difference. For more information or to register as an employer for the Job Fair, please contact Scott at Scott@recoverynh.org.

Together, we can create a community where recovery and professional success go hand in hand.