Recognize this man with pit bull, caught on film breaking into a Market Street business multiple times?

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with multiple break-ins at a Market Street business in December.

Shortly after Christmas, employees at Pannos Marketing, 57 Market St., discovered that items were missing from their offices.

In looking at the surveillance video, it was discovered that between December 23 and December 24, a man caught on camera unknown to the business entered the building multiple times. In some instances, the man brought a black-and-brown pit bull with him, and he had changed clothes in each burglary.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the identity of this person can contact Detective Adam Bergeron-Rosa via email at abergero@manchesternh.gov or by phone at 603-792-5508.