Recognize this guy? Police say he’s a suspect in a stolen credit card investigation

Monday, December 28, 2020 Carol Robidoux Police & Fire 0

Man wanted by Manchester police in connection with a stolen credit card from Goffstown. Photo/MPD

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are trying to identify an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase thousands of dollars in merchandise from Best Buy at the Mall of New Hampshire.

On November 25, 2020, a Manchester resident reported that his credit card had been used to make a $2,500 purchase at the Best Buy on South Willow Street in the city. He had previously reported the card stolen to the Goffstown Police Department.

Through the investigation, police were able to obtain surveillance video from Best Buy. If you recognize the person in these pictures, you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668 -8711.

Do you recognize this man? Police are interested in finding him. Photo/MPD
