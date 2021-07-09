Police: Man charged for waving handgun, aiming rifle at cars while ‘screaming about white supremacy’

MANCHESTER, NH – A man found with more than 20 firearms inside his apartment was arrested July 8, 2021 after several reports of a man on Beech Street waving a gun with a confederate flag screaming about white supremacy.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Beech and Silver streets after receiving multiple calls about a male waiving a handgun around and screaming. It was also reported that the man had a confederate flag and was pointing a rifle at passing cars.

Arriving officers located a man who appeared to be armed, yelling from the exterior stairs of 118 Beech St. The man was identified as Michael Demille, 49, of Manchester. Demille was highly agitated and was ranting, at times making references to white supremacy and being “the white devil.” Officers were able to calm Demille down, he complied with their commands and was taken into custody without further incident. Demille had an empty holster on him at the time of his arrest.

Detectives responded to the scene and obtained a search warrant for Demille’s apartment. Investigators located over 20 firearms to include pistols and rifles. Also located in the apartment was white supremacist related materials. The investigation into Demille’s intent and any potential hate crime is ongoing. The incident is being referred to the Attorney General’s Office for further investigation into any civil rights violations.

“This was one of two gun-related incidents in Manchester last night. While we are seeing success in reducing gun crime in Manchester, both incidents are very concerning and Manchester Police will continue to relentlessly investigate and arrest those involved in these types of incidents,” said Chief Allen Aldenberg. “The alleged actions of Mr. Demille are extremely concerning and Manchester Police, in conjunction with law enforcement partners, will investigate whether this incident was motivated by prejudice. There is no place for hate crimes in this community and it will not be tolerated.”

Demille was charged with Felony Criminal Threatening and Reckless Conduct. Demille is scheduled for arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court-North today (7/9/21).