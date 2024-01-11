Recapping Week One of 2024 in the NH House of Representatives

Here is a recap of the votes taken on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, 2024 the first session days of the year for the New Hampshire House of Representatives, with their corresponding committee reports.
A video of the Jan. 3 session can be found here.
A video of the Jan. 4 session can be found here.
A list of each bill with links to their dockets can be found here.
Glossary:
- OTP – Ought to Pass
- OTPA – Ought to Pass as Amended
- Table – Laying the bill on the table (taking no action)
- Reconsider – A motion to reverse a vote previously taken, can only be made by an representative voting in the majority on the previous vote (often used as a tactic, with representatives urging their colleagues to vote no to prevent any future re-votes)
- ITL – Inexpedient to Legislate
- Recommit – Sending the bill back to committee and restarting the bill process
- Refer for Interim Study – Sends the bill to a subcommittee for future study
- Voice vote – A vote taken without any tabulation
- Division – Representatives use their electronic voting devices to vote on the bill, but their names are not collected. Any representative can request this, and the Speaker can request this if a voice vote is unclear.
- Roll Call – A division where names are collected. At least ten representatives must request a roll call for it to occur.
Jan. 3
HB 185
– (Amendment 2378h) Adopted by voice vote
– (OTPA) Adopted by roll call, 202-172
HB 475
-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote
HB 535
-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote
HB 225-FN
-(Refer for Interim Study) Adopted by voice vote
HB 227
-(Refer for Interim Study) Not adopted by division, 182-193
-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote
HB 645
-(OTPA) Adopted by division, 340-33
HB 133
-(Table) Not adopted by division, 159-212
-(OTP) Not adopted by division, 178-195
-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote
HB 470
-(OTPA) Adopted by roll call, 212-161
SB 249
-(OTPA) Adopted by division, 361-7
HB 147
-(Table) Adopted by voice vote
HB 267
-(Table) Adopted by voice vote
HB 354
-(OTPA) Adopted by roll call, 190-177
HB 437
-(Table, Interim Study) Adopted by voice vote
HB 439
-(Table) Adopted by voice vote
HB 505
-(Table) Adopted by voice vote
HB 553
-(Table) Adopted by voice vote
HB 577
-(Table) Adopted by voice vote
HB 628
-(OTP) Not adopted by roll call, 174-199
-(ITL) Adopted by roll call 195-178
SB 151
-(OTP) Not adopted by roll call, 183-186
-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote
-(Reconsider) Not adopted by roll call, 183-187
SB 218
-(Table) adopted by voice vote
HB 115
-(OTPA) Adopted by division, 281-82
HB 116
-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote
HB 345
-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 207-170
HB 350
-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 248-128
HB 463
-(OTPA) Adopted by division, 195-172
HB 1611 (report unavailable)
-(Refer to House Committee on Health and Human Services) adopted by voice vote
HB 369
-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote
HB 602
-(OTPA) Adopted by division, 226-145
HB 559
-(Indefinite Postponement) Adopted by roll call, 201-174
HB 644
-(OTPA) Adopted by division, 196-178
HB 436
-(Table) Not adopted by division, 176-198
-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote
HB 546
-(ITL) Not adopted by roll call, 186-189
-(Table) Adopted by roll call, 190-187
HB 601
-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 189-188
HB 620
-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 188-185
SB 239
-(Interim study) Adopted by division, 186-185
January 4
SB 263
-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 191-183
-(Reconsider) Adopted by division, 183-193
SB 267
-(ITL) Adopted by division, 189-188
SB 264
-(Table) Not adopted by division, 185-191
-(ITL) Adopted by division, 191-185
HB 368
-(OTP) Not adopted by roll call, 186-188
-(ITL) Adopted by division, 190-185
HB 619
-(OTPA) Adopted by division, 199-175
HB 283
-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote
HB 314
-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote
HB 396
-(OTPA) Adopted by roll call, 192-184
HB 652
-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote
SB 255
-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote
HB 232
-(Table) Adopted by roll call, 190-182
HB 301
-(Table) Adopted by division, 359-13
HB 313
-(ITL) Adopted by division 188-184
HB 194
-(OTPA) Adopted by roll call, 194-179
HB 434
-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote
HB 166
-(ITL) Adopted by division, 319-53
HB 381
-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote
HB 458
-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote
HB 609
-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote
HB 631
-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 192-180
HB 229
-(OTPA) Adopted by roll call, 187-182
HB 375
-(Table) Adopted by division, 185-179
HB 570
-(Table) Adopted by division, 187-180
HB 121
-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 192-176
HB 450
-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote
HB 494
-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote
SB 112
-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote
SB 190
-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote
HB 499
-(Table) Adopted by division, 200-164
HB 144
-(Table) Not adopted by division, 164-200
-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 297-63
HB 512
-(Table) Not adopted by division, 143-218
-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 286-69
HB 518
-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote
HB 526
-(Recommit) Adopted by division, 203-145.