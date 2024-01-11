Recapping Week One of 2024 in the NH House of Representatives

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Here is a recap of the votes taken on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, 2024 the first session days of the year for the New Hampshire House of Representatives, with their corresponding committee reports.

A video of the Jan. 3 session can be found here.

A video of the Jan. 4 session can be found here.

A list of each bill with links to their dockets can be found here.

Glossary:

OTP – Ought to Pass

Ought to Pass OTPA – Ought to Pass as Amended

Ought to Pass as Amended Table – Laying the bill on the table (taking no action)

Laying the bill on the table (taking no action) Reconsider – A motion to reverse a vote previously taken, can only be made by an representative voting in the majority on the previous vote (often used as a tactic, with representatives urging their colleagues to vote no to prevent any future re-votes)

A motion to reverse a vote previously taken, can only be made by an representative voting in the majority on the previous vote (often used as a tactic, with representatives urging their colleagues to vote no to prevent any future re-votes) ITL – Inexpedient to Legislate

Inexpedient to Legislate Recommit – Sending the bill back to committee and restarting the bill process

Sending the bill back to committee and restarting the bill process Refer for Interim Study – Sends the bill to a subcommittee for future study

Sends the bill to a subcommittee for future study Voice vote – A vote taken without any tabulation

A vote taken without any tabulation Division – Representatives use their electronic voting devices to vote on the bill, but their names are not collected. Any representative can request this, and the Speaker can request this if a voice vote is unclear.

Representatives use their electronic voting devices to vote on the bill, but their names are not collected. Any representative can request this, and the Speaker can request this if a voice vote is unclear. Roll Call – A division where names are collected. At least ten representatives must request a roll call for it to occur.

Jan. 3

HB 185

– (Amendment 2378h) Adopted by voice vote

– (OTPA) Adopted by roll call, 202-172

HB 475

-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote

HB 535

-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote

HB 225-FN

-(Refer for Interim Study) Adopted by voice vote

HB 227

-(Refer for Interim Study) Not adopted by division, 182-193

-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote

HB 645

-(OTPA) Adopted by division, 340-33

HB 133

-(Table) Not adopted by division, 159-212

-(OTP) Not adopted by division, 178-195

-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote

HB 470

-(OTPA) Adopted by roll call, 212-161

SB 249

-(OTPA) Adopted by division, 361-7

HB 147

-(Table) Adopted by voice vote

HB 267

-(Table) Adopted by voice vote

HB 354

-(OTPA) Adopted by roll call, 190-177

HB 437

-(Table, Interim Study) Adopted by voice vote

HB 439

-(Table) Adopted by voice vote

HB 505

-(Table) Adopted by voice vote

HB 553

-(Table) Adopted by voice vote

HB 577

-(Table) Adopted by voice vote

HB 628

-(OTP) Not adopted by roll call, 174-199

-(ITL) Adopted by roll call 195-178

SB 151

-(OTP) Not adopted by roll call, 183-186

-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote

-(Reconsider) Not adopted by roll call, 183-187

SB 218

-(Table) adopted by voice vote

HB 115

-(OTPA) Adopted by division, 281-82

HB 116

-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote

HB 345

-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 207-170

HB 350

-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 248-128

HB 463

-(OTPA) Adopted by division, 195-172

HB 1611 (report unavailable)

-(Refer to House Committee on Health and Human Services) adopted by voice vote

HB 369

-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote

HB 602

-(OTPA) Adopted by division, 226-145

HB 559

-(Indefinite Postponement) Adopted by roll call, 201-174

HB 644

-(OTPA) Adopted by division, 196-178

HB 436

-(Table) Not adopted by division, 176-198

-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote

HB 546

-(ITL) Not adopted by roll call, 186-189

-(Table) Adopted by roll call, 190-187

HB 601

-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 189-188

HB 620

-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 188-185

SB 239

-(Interim study) Adopted by division, 186-185

January 4

SB 263

-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 191-183

-(Reconsider) Adopted by division, 183-193

SB 267

-(ITL) Adopted by division, 189-188

SB 264

-(Table) Not adopted by division, 185-191

-(ITL) Adopted by division, 191-185

HB 368

-(OTP) Not adopted by roll call, 186-188

-(ITL) Adopted by division, 190-185

HB 619

-(OTPA) Adopted by division, 199-175

HB 283

-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote

HB 314

-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote

HB 396

-(OTPA) Adopted by roll call, 192-184

HB 652

-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote

SB 255

-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote

HB 232

-(Table) Adopted by roll call, 190-182

HB 301

-(Table) Adopted by division, 359-13

HB 313

-(ITL) Adopted by division 188-184

HB 194

-(OTPA) Adopted by roll call, 194-179

HB 434

-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote

HB 166

-(ITL) Adopted by division, 319-53

HB 381

-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote

HB 458

-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote

HB 609

-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote

HB 631

-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 192-180

HB 229

-(OTPA) Adopted by roll call, 187-182

HB 375

-(Table) Adopted by division, 185-179

HB 570

-(Table) Adopted by division, 187-180

HB 121

-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 192-176

HB 450

-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote

HB 494

-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote

SB 112

-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote

SB 190

-(ITL) Adopted by voice vote

HB 499

-(Table) Adopted by division, 200-164

HB 144

-(Table) Not adopted by division, 164-200

-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 297-63

HB 512

-(Table) Not adopted by division, 143-218

-(ITL) Adopted by roll call, 286-69

HB 518

-(OTPA) Adopted by voice vote

HB 526

-(Recommit) Adopted by division, 203-145.