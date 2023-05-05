Recall of lēf Farms ‘Spice’ packaged Salad Greens sold locally due to E.coli

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is advising consumers not to consume a specific lot (lot number SP10723-1RGH1) of the lēf Farms “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens (“best by” date 5/5/23), produced in its Loudon, New Hampshire greenhouse, as they have the potential to be contaminated with Escherichia coli O157 bacteria. The product comes in a 4-oz, clear, plastic clamshell container.

The recall was initiated after a sample tested by the DHHS Public Health Laboratory tested positive for E. coli O157. No illnesses have been reported to date. lēf Farms “Spice” is the only product impacted to date and affected retailers include Hannaford and Market Basket. DHHS and the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture Markets and Food are working collaboratively with the company to determine the root cause of the contamination.

“As E. coli O157 bacteria can cause serious illness, it is best to throw out any potentially contaminated food rather than risk infection,” said Tricia Tilley, Director of Public Health Services. “Foods that are contaminated may not look, smell, or taste any different so there is no way to tell.”

Consumers who have purchased the affected lēf Farms “Spice” products should discard them or present a photo of the product or receipt to their place of purchase for a full refund and then discard. Consumers with questions are encouraged to call 1-866-857-8745 between 8 a.m.-7 p.m. EDT or email info@lef-farms.com with the subject line: Recall.

Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can cause illness. E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. Seniors, the very young, and people with compromised immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illnesses. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact their healthcare provider. Anyone in New Hampshire diagnosed as having an illness related to E. coli O157 is also urged to contact the DHHS Division of Public Health Services at 603-271-4496.