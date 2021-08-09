Ready to rumble? Aug. 28 Rose Mountain Rumble is on: Cycling dirt roads to benefit conservation

LYNDEBOROUGH, NH – After being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 6th Annual Rose Mountain Rumble benefit bike ride is provisionally scheduled for Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The RMR is a non-timed “gravel ride” that tours the scenic dirt roads of Lyndeborough and surrounding towns. We welcome riders of every ability and offer a variety of route options from a 20-miler for casual riders to a full 100K course to challenge the most competitive gravel grinder.

All routes are marked, and cue sheets are provided. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the ride starts at 9 a.m. The ride begins and ends at Lyndeborough Center Hall, with a delicious post-ride lunch provided by the Wilton-Lyndeborough Women’s Club.

Net proceeds benefit the Piscataquog Land Conservancy.

To learn more about the Rumble visit www.rosemountainrumble.com.