Ready! Set! Register for NH Writers’ Project 603 Writers’ Sit & Click virtual conference

The NH Writers’ Project has opened registration for its 2020 “603 Sit and Click” Writers’ Conference. The virtual event is taking place Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This year’s conference theme is The Path to Publishing, from Thought to Tour.

Best-selling author Brunonia Barry kicks the day off with her keynote presentation. Barry’s books include the New York Times and international best-selling The Lace Reader, and the Fifth Petal. She is currently working on the final book of the trilogy, “Bone Lace.” The trilogy is the subject of a television series in development at NBC Universal. The producer is Carol Mendelsohn, who produced the popular and long-running series CSI.

Conference participants may attend workshops such as:

From Idea to Draft

Holey Manuscript

Revisions: The First Cut is the Deepest

Submissions 101

…just to name a few.

The day will also feature panel presentations; a pitch party; a surprise reveal; and the winners of an online raffle.

The pitch party provides participants with the opportunity to prepare a “pitch” for their book to be submitted in advance of the conference to a panel of five professionals — author Brunonia Barry; freelance editor and author Jessica Reino; playwright Lila Rose Kaplan; film producer Chris Stinson; and LA-based writer, director, and TV writers’ assistant Josh Jacobs.

The panel will select the five best pitches submitted and winners will receive professional feedback. Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners selected by the judges.

Click here to read all conference details and to register.