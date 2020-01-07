Ready for the NH Primary and Trump vs. Bernie? Get tix for Comedy Night at the Shaskeen

MANCHESTER, NH — If you like politics with a punchline you’ll want to be in the house when Comedy Central’s Anthony Atamanuik and James Adomian bring “Trump Vs. Bernie” back to Shaskeen Comedy, for two nights only. Sunday February 9 at 6 p.m. and Monday February 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available here.

About the Actors

Anthony Atamanuik is well known for his role as host/President Trump on Comedy Central’s “The President Show,” and is a Writers Guild of America Award nominee for his work on Season 1 of series. Selected as one of Variety’s 2016 Comics to Watch, he has received critical acclaim and acquired a fervent new fan base with his pitch-perfect Donald Trump impression which has also been featured heavily on Howard Stern. He’s been performing at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York for 17 years and teaching there for 13 years. He recurred on “30 Rock” as a “silent writer” and wrote for the series “Time Traveling Bong” on Comedy Central. Anthony has also appeared on “Difficult People,” (Hulu), and “Broad City,” (Comedy Central). He can be seen in the final season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and can next be seen as Sean in the upcoming FX mockumentary series “What We Do In the Shadows.”

James Adomian is a prolific buffoon, with a new hit podcast “The Underculture,” on the Forever Dog network, along with many wild and beloved appearances on hundreds of comedy podcasts across the podtheon: The Todd Glass Show, The Dollop, Chap Trap House and many others. He is featured and exploited on many additional insanities on YouTube!