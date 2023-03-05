Ready for gardening? Check out the Manchester Seed Library

MANCHESTER, NH – Interested in starting a garden? What about trying out a new type of produce? Whether you are a beginner or experienced gardener, the Manchester Seed Library is a resource for many different varieties of seed options to try in your own garden each season.

How it works:

Seeds are available for check-out on the second floor of the library, outside of the NH Room. Stop by the library to browse available seeds to take home and plant. If you have a successful growing season and would like to share your seeds with others, return any extra or new seeds to the Manchester Seed Library to keep our sustainable collection growing!

The Seed Library will be available April – August of 2023.

How to ‘Check Out’ seeds:

Available seeds are listed in the Seed Catalog, along with which drawer you can find packets in.

To help us know what kind of seeds you are interested in planting, sign out your seed packet(s) in the“Seed Library Check Out Sheet” located next to the catalog.

Take a picture or photocopy the growing instructions in the Seed Catalog, or use your phone to scan the QR code on the seed packet to pull up an electronic copy.

Take your seeds home to plant.

Seeds are limited to 10 packets per family and two packets of each seed type.

How to donate seeds:

Donated seeds are appreciated! Seed donations should be clearly labeled with the common name and variety of the plant type.

For more information on seed saving, check our calendar this summer for a Seed Saving workshop! In the meantime, here are some links to resources to get you started: Heirloom Seed Saving, Strawberry Banke Museum Getting Started with Gardening, UNH Extension



We would love to see your thriving gardens! Share pictures with us on social media by tagging @manchlibrary or using #Manchesterseedlibrary.