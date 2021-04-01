Reading Challenge Returns for 2021 Season

Manchester, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) have relaunched their ever-popular Reading Challenge program for the 2021 season.

Thanks to Eversource, students who read five books between now and May 11 will earn two tickets to a Fisher Cats game at Delta Dental Stadium. Students can submit their five books and preferred game date through an online form at NHFisherCats.com

Over 3 million books have been read as part of the program since its inception in 2010, with an average of 150 participating schools each year. In 2018, the Fisher Cats Reading Challenge was nationally commended by the American Association of School Librarians.

“We realize how challenging the past year has been for students of all ages, and we’re proud to partner with Eversource to reward them for their hard work in and out of the classroom,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “We’re looking forward to hosting and recognizing our Reading Challenge students at the ballpark this season — they’ve earned it!”

Since the Fisher Cats won’t be able to visit over 40 schools to personally share their love of reading this year, team mascot Fungo and broadcaster Tyler Murray kicked off the Reading Challenge with a virtual reading of “Why Should I Save Energy?” by Jen Green

“We’re proud to support the Reading Challenge again this year, “said Kate Peters, Eversource Energy Efficiency Spokesperson. “Kicking off the challenge by reading ‘Why Should I Save Energy?’ is a great way to not only share the importance of reading, but teach students the value of energy efficiency as well.”

The Reading Challenge is an important part of the Fisher Cats’ year-round effort to give back to local communities. Since 2007, the Fisher Cats and the Fisher Cats Foundation have provided more than $5.7 million in monetary and in-kind donations for thousands of organizations. During that time, the Fisher Cats Foundation has awarded $380,000 in scholarships to college-bound high school seniors.

The Fisher Cats home opener is set for May 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees Double-A affiliate) at Delta Dental Stadium. Fans can enjoy a spectacular Atlas Fireworks show after the game. Single game tickets go on sale on April 12. For more information, visit NHFisherCats.com.