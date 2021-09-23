Readers’ Choice: Tell us what kinds of stories you’d like more of in the Ink Link

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – As we begin our eighth year of reporting on the people, places, and things that make our city unique, I’m asking for your help in steering our coverage into the coming year.

We have an opportunity to launch a fund-raising campaign that would allow us to accept tax-deductible contributions. All money raised by Dec. 31 would be dedicated to reporting on a specific coverage area.

Please take a minute to let me know what kind of local coverage you’d like to see more of on Manchester Ink Link. We’ll be collecting your suggestions now through Sept. 24 at midnight. Please feel free to share this post with friends/family.

I want to thank you for your ongoing support of local independent news.

Carol Robidoux

Publisher, Manchester Ink Link