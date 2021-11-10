Re-elected BOSC member moving out of Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 5 Board of School Committee (BOSC) Member Jeremy Dobson is planning to move out of Manchester, Manchester Ink Link learned Wednesday.

When contacted for comment Dobson said that no plans on the finalized date of the move have been determined yet, but a formal announcement will be given once that date has been determined. He added that his plans to move did not arise until after the filing period for the Ward 5 BOSC seat this summer.

Dobson was re-elected for his second term on the BOSC last week.

According to the Hillsborough County Registry of Deeds website, paperwork relating to a mortgage and deed at 515 Old Coach Road in New Boston was signed on Sept. 17 and 15, respectively. The home he listed as his residence in filing papers with the Manchester City Clerk, 16 Huntington Ave., is posted as pending sale on Zillow as of Wednesday night.

Dobson ran uncontested in November’s election for the Ward 5 seat. Former Ward 5 BOSC member Lisa Freeman planned on running for the seat but shortly after filing announced that she planned to move out of Manchester and removed her name for consideration for the seat.

As of Wednesday, Freeman currently still lives in Manchester and is the vice-chair of the Manchester Republican Committee.