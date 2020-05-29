Ransdell named as permanent Hallsville School p

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, May 26, the Manchester Board of School Committee approved the promotion of Forrest Ransdell to permanent principal at Hallsville School. Ransdell had been serving as interim principal at the elementary school since last fall.

Ransdell has 30 years of experience in public education – seven years as a teacher and 23 as an administrator – and has worked at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Prior to his assignment to Hallsville, he spent eight years at the Middle School at Parkside. He also worked for six years at Manchester Central High School.

“Hallsville is a wonderful neighborhood school steeped in tradition and history,” Ransdell said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to help build upon the caring, success and community already existing.”

“I am really looking forward to helping to develop plans and programming that support each student individually and the community as a whole,” Ransdell continued. “The staff at Hallsville is dedicated and driven to help all students achieve their best. I am proud to continue my service here on a permanent basis.”

The promotion is effective July 1.