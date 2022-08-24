Ransdell named as new Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent

MANCHESTER – On Monday night, the Board of School Committee approved the hiring of a longtime Manchester School District administrator, Forrest Ransdell, as Assistant Superintendent, Operations.

Ransdell has spent more than 30 years in public education, working first as a classroom teacher before transitioning to leadership roles. Since coming to Manchester in 2006, Ransdell has served in a variety of roles, including assistant principal, principal, and, most recently, network director.

“I am honored by the trust placed in me to continue my work in the Manchester School District and look forward to assisting students, staff and families as we work together to better the future for all,” Ransdell said.

Ransdell replaces Jenn Gillis, who was promoted to superintendent earlier this year. Gillis said Ransdell brings a student-focused approach, and he is well-prepared to step right into the new role.

“Mr. Ransdell’s experience in our district has given him tremendous institutional knowledge of our people, places and systems, but what really makes the difference is how he puts all of that to work,” Gillis said. “Forrest is always ready to step in and help when needed – truly, he is one of the most selfless leaders I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Every day, he shows his commitment to our district, community and, most of all, our students. We are fortunate to have him, and I hope you’ll join me in congratulating him on this well-deserved promotion.”