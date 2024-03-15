Randy Cyril Day, 70: Adventurer, nature-lover, veteran; beloved husband, father and brother

CEDAR CITY, UTAH – Randy Cyril Day, born on November 25, 1953, in Newport, VT, died peacefully on January 2 after a brief illness with cancer. He was the beloved son of Cyril Day and Evelyn Monfette Day. Randy’s journey through life was marked by a profound passion for gadgets and technology, a love that held true from his high school days through his retirement.
During his time in high school Randy showcased his technological prowess by running an underground radio station from his family’s barn. His fascination with astro photography also took root during these early years. Later in life, Randy’s expertise in technology led him to a fulfilling career at BAE Systems in Merrimack, where he worked with lasers to support military defense contracts until his well-deserved retirement.
Randy’s adventurous spirit took him around the globe. He joined the United States Air Force right out of high school, serving in southeast Asia and Europe. His time in Germany, despite a challenging encounter with a terrorist attack that required medical attention, left an indelible mark on him. Randy also contributed to the Thunder Birds while on a special assignment during his service.
His career as a defense contractor with GE took him to Saudi Arabia and Thailand, where he met his wife, Suntaree. Both work and play across the United States eventually led Randy to settle in Utah, near Zion National Park. It was here that he most appreciated the beauty of nature during his all-too-short retirement.
Randy will be fondly remembered for his unique obsessions, including mincemeat pie, Devil Dogs, maple candy, and his mother’s homemade whoopie pies. These culinary delights were among the many ways he expressed his zest for life.
He is survived by his loving wife, Suntaree Day, of Utah; daughter Heather Day, currently residing in Texas; and son, Timothy Day and his wife, Ashley, of New Hampshire. Randy is also survived by his siblings: brother Terry Day and sister Kim Collins, both of Vermont; sister Cheryl Sargent of New Hampshire; and brother Robin Day of Florida. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Randy was predeceased by his parents, Cyril and Evelyn Day, of Vermont.
A celebration of Randy’s remarkable life is being planned for the spring in Zion National Park, a place that held a special meaning for him. In honoring his memory, let all remember the joy he brought to many lives and the legacy of love and adventure he leaves behind.
