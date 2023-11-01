Ramaswamy seeks to present distinct vision from other GOP candidates

MANCHESTER, N.H. – With the candidates for New Hampshire’s Republican Presidential Primary now officially on the ballot, Vivek Ramaswamy returns to the Granite State this week to talk with voters and seek more daylight between himself and other candidates in the race.

In an interview with Manchester Ink Link on Tuesday, Ramaswamy believes that his foreign policy views present a clear difference from other Republican candidates seeking to waste American lives and money in foreign wars comparable to those initiated during the George W. Bush Administration.

He believes that this approach may sway some pro-peace Democrats and “Independent Patriots” that may be disenchanted with U.S. President Joe Biden and are looking at alternatives like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reframe America’s military footprint abroad.

Ramaswamy’s primary concern for American foreign policy is the partnership between Russia and China, with Ramaswamy indicating that he is willing to strike a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he can cut ties with China in a form of trilateralism comparable to Richard Nixon’s engagement with China in 1970.

While Ramaswamy is willing to forego support of Ukraine if Russia completely cut its alliance with China, he said that he would not necessarily renew support of Ukraine if Putin reneged on such a deal, citing internal corruption, Ukraine’s treatment of residents of Russian-majority areas within its country prior to Russia’s invasion and attacks on freedom of the press.

“Just because Russia is bad doesn’t mean Ukraine is good,” he said.

He added that he believes Ukraine is in danger of losing its war against Russia even with foreign help, and removing that assistance would help strengthen Ukraine’s sovereignty following the end of hostilities.

Ramaswamy also sought to clarify his stance regarding U.S. policy on a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, which has been construed as approval of Chinese invasion as long as it happens after 2028. stating that the U.S would proactively protect Taiwan from an invasion until 2028, at which time he expects America to be no longer reliant on Taiwanese semiconductors. At that point, he says the U.S. would resume its current “strategic ambiguity” toward the issue.

Ramaswamy also believes he differs from other Republican candidates through a focus on standing for ideas, particularly those espoused by the Founding Fathers, believing that the Republican Party has long instead just run against the views of the left.

“I’m the only candidate in this race that is filling our vacuum that dilutes the poison of irrelevance, I believe that is how we win,” he said.

While former U.S. President Donald Trump has consistently led most polls in New Hampshire and elsewhere to the point where has more support than all other candidates combined, Ramaswamy believes he can defeat Trump as well even though he believes he was an excellent president.

“I have something that Trump does not, I have fresh legs, I am a leader from another generation and I can reach the next generation. That’s what it’s going to take to reunite this country and take it to the next level and I believe it will take someone who has his best days still ahead,” he said. “I will respect Donald Trump more than anyone else will or anyone else has and I will honor his legacy, but I want to take that baton and help lead America first.”

Ramaswamy has three events scheduled on Wednesday: a 9 a.m. visit to the Red Arrow Diner in Londonderry followed by a 10 a.m. debate with Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna and a 12:30 p.m. lunch event at Searles Chapel in Windham.