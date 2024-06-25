Rally over reproductive rights at State House on anniversary of SCOTUS reversal of Roe v Wade

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Jeff Rogers Civics, Community, Featured News, GOVERNMENT, National Politics, Politics 0
Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Jeff Rogers Civics, Community, Featured News, GOVERNMENT, National Politics, Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Photos by Jeff Rogers

P1020604

CONCORD, NH – On the evening of June 24,  hundreds of supporters gathered on the State House lawn in Concord to emphasize that the future of reproductive rights is at stake in New Hampshire and at the federal level. The event marked the two-year anniversary of the United States Supreme Court overturning of the Roe v. Wade precedent.

P1020602
State Rep. Wendy Thomas, left, D-Merrimack.
P1020601
Crowd gathered in Concord on the two-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe v Wade.

The crowd listened as speakers, including New Hampshire’s Federal  Delegation — U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, Congress Members Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, New Hampshire State Senator Donna Soucy, and State Representative Alexis Simpson—addressed the current 24-week abortion ban in New Hampshire and the ongoing fight to ensure access to safe reproductive healthcare.

P1020599
NH’s state a local lawmakers – from left, State Sen. Donna Soucy, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Congresswoman Ann Kuster and Congressman Chris Pappas (in checkered shirt).

Actor, singer, and political activist Tony Goldwyn (most recently starring in Scandal and Law & Order) was in New Hampshire to reiterate his stance against Trump and MAGA extremists’ plans to ban abortion  nationwide. Goldwyn declared, “This November, voters are going to teach Donald Trump a valuable lesson: don’t mess with Americans’ freedoms.”

P1020640
Kaitlyn Kash of Texas shares her personal and heart-wrenching story.

Perhaps the most moving speaker was Kaitlyn Kash, who  shared her personal experience of having to leave her home in Austin, Texas, to receive life-saving medical care after being told her baby would not survive. After two additional miscarriages, Kaitlyn successfully gave birth 11 months ago to her second child. This childbirth also required an emergency D&C to remove the placenta, once again putting her health at risk due to the lack of clarity regarding when a “controversial” procedure is needed to save a person’s life. Hearing her tragic story, told in person by Kaitlyn herself, standing not 30 feet away, was powerful indeed. Watching her pause as her facial muscles struggled for control was extremely moving.

P1020580

Earlier in the day, the New Hampshire Republican Party hosted a press conference where Chair Chris Ager announced a six-figure ad spend to promote the Republican platform for a national abortion ban.

P1020627

 

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

Jeff Rogers

Jeff Rogers is a native Hoosier who’s lived in the Granite State for 30+ years. He’s worked on airborne radar systems and written a lot of software. Today he lives in Manchester where he seeks to answer the age-old question: saison, lager, ale or stout?

Email

See all of this author's posts