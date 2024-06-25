Rally over reproductive rights at State House on anniversary of SCOTUS reversal of Roe v Wade

Photos by Jeff Rogers

CONCORD, NH – On the evening of June 24, hundreds of supporters gathered on the State House lawn in Concord to emphasize that the future of reproductive rights is at stake in New Hampshire and at the federal level. The event marked the two-year anniversary of the United States Supreme Court overturning of the Roe v. Wade precedent.

The crowd listened as speakers, including New Hampshire’s Federal Delegation — U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, Congress Members Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, New Hampshire State Senator Donna Soucy, and State Representative Alexis Simpson—addressed the current 24-week abortion ban in New Hampshire and the ongoing fight to ensure access to safe reproductive healthcare.

Actor, singer, and political activist Tony Goldwyn (most recently starring in Scandal and Law & Order) was in New Hampshire to reiterate his stance against Trump and MAGA extremists’ plans to ban abortion nationwide. Goldwyn declared, “This November, voters are going to teach Donald Trump a valuable lesson: don’t mess with Americans’ freedoms.”

Perhaps the most moving speaker was Kaitlyn Kash, who shared her personal experience of having to leave her home in Austin, Texas, to receive life-saving medical care after being told her baby would not survive. After two additional miscarriages, Kaitlyn successfully gave birth 11 months ago to her second child. This childbirth also required an emergency D&C to remove the placenta, once again putting her health at risk due to the lack of clarity regarding when a “controversial” procedure is needed to save a person’s life. Hearing her tragic story, told in person by Kaitlyn herself, standing not 30 feet away, was powerful indeed. Watching her pause as her facial muscles struggled for control was extremely moving.

Earlier in the day, the New Hampshire Republican Party hosted a press conference where Chair Chris Ager announced a six-figure ad spend to promote the Republican platform for a national abortion ban.