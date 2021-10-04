Rainy days and Mondays: Periods of showers with mid-week sunshine ahead

Monday’s Weather
A frontal boundary remains stationary over New Hampshire. This boundary will waver today and tomorrow for continued mostly cloudy skies with the chances for showers.
Historic Weather for Oct. 4
Temperature: Normal – 67; Maximum: 87 (in 1891)
Minimum: Normal – 47; low – 28 (in 1886)
5-Day Outlook Oct. 5 – Oct. 9
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures hitting 70 on Wednesday, and into the 70s by week’s end. The 70s could last into the weekend and maybe into next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
