Rainy days and Mondays: Periods of showers with mid-week sunshine ahead

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Southeast winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.