Rainy days and Mondays: Periods of showers with mid-week sunshine ahead

Sunday, October 3, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Monday’s Weather

A frontal boundary remains stationary over New Hampshire. This boundary will waver today and tomorrow for continued mostly cloudy skies with the chances for showers.

Historic Weather for Oct. 4

Temperature: Normal – 67; Maximum: 87 (in 1891)

Minimum: Normal – 47; low – 28 (in 1886)

5-Day Outlook Oct. 5 – Oct. 9

Today: Cloudy & cool with periods of showers High 57 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain Low 53 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy with a few showers High 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partial clearing late Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds High 70 Wind: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Mainly clear Low 54 Wind: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice High 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Mainly clear Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny & pleasant High 72 Winds: Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures hitting 70 on Wednesday, and into the 70s by week’s end. The 70s could last into the weekend and maybe into next week.

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Southeast winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

