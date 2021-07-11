Raining ‘Cats and ‘Ponies in New York State, Sunday’s game cancelled

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Binghamton, NY – Sunday afternoon’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at a date to be determined.

The Fisher Cats head to Hartford to take on the Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) in a six-game series at Dunkin’ Donuts Park from Tuesday to Sunday. The team returns home on Tuesday, July 20 to host the Reading Fightin’ Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) in a six-game set at Delta Dental Stadium.