Rain tapers off in time for Santa Shuffle and annual Christmas parade of lights

Saturday, December 3, 2022 Carol Robidoux Around Town, Featured News 0
Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance at the 2022 Annual Holiday Parade. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – After a day of steady drizzle, the rain clouds dried up just in time for Saturday’s annual holiday parade. Floats and community organizations made their way down Elm Street, which was lined with residents who came out for the light show and holiday spirit – and to get a glimpse at Santa and Mrs. Claus, who brought up the rear of the parade, riding in style in a vintage fire truck.

The parade, which got started at about 4 p.m., was preceded by the annual Santa Claus Shuffle foot race, which drew thousands of runners dressed in Santa suits to conquer the three-mile course. The race, organized by Millennium Running, is a family-friendly event that welcomes racers of all ages. Race results can be found here.

Parade Photo Gallery/Carol Robidoux

