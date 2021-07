Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Portland, ME – Thursday night’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at Hadlock Field. Friday night will remain a single nine-inning game beginning at 6 p.m.

The Fisher Cats return home on August 3 for a six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats.