Rain, clogged storm drains cause flooding across city

MANCHESTER, NH – High winds during the day brought down thousands of leaves, and a short time later the skies opened with intense rain. The heavy rains moved leaves and covered storm drains which were already overwhelmed causing flooding.

Streets across Manchester went underwater and vehicles attempting to cross the deep water stalled.

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Manchester DPW workers were dispatched throughout the city to assist in cleaning storm drains and replacing manhole covers that had floated off.

Manchester Fire dispatched several units to assist people trapped in cars, and assisted residents with flooding.