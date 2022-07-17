Rain and Espino single spoil Reading no-hitter

READING, Penn. – If not for Sebastian Espino’s single and the rain, the Reading Fightin’ Phils and New Hampshire Fisher Cats might have gotten nine innings in on Saturday night. Ultimately, the Fightin’ Phils didn’t get nine innings, or what had been a no-hitter until Espino, but they still got a 2-0 victory over New Hampshire.

Espino’s hit in the eighth was the last at-bat before the game concluded, with a nearly two hour rain delay preceding the game’s first pitch. Only three walks before that point prevented a perfect game between Reading’s four pitchers on the night.

Despite the magnificence of Reading’s pitching, New Hampshire’s pitching was also stellar, scattering nine hits with only a Jhailyn Ortiz RBI double in the first and a bases loaded walk to Wendell Rijo in the seventh preventing what would have been dueling shutouts.

Adam Kloffenstein saw 55 of his 87 pitches connect for strikes, but still was unable to find his first Double-A win due to the Fisher Cats’ offensive drought, falling to 0-4 on the year after 5 2/3 innings of work.

New Hampshire is now 38-48 on the year, Luis Quinones (0-2, 3.94 ERA) will pitch for the ‘Cats in the series finale on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:15 p.m.