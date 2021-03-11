Race causing road closure on Saturday morning

The TI Shamrocks & Shenanigan’s 4 Miler will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 9:00 AM. This race will cause the closure of a portion of South Mammoth Rd, as well as traffic detours. South Mammoth Rd from Corning Rd to the Backyard Brewery will be closed from 9 AM to 1 PM. Local traffic will be open to residents.

The timing of this closure is approximate and is as close to the estimated times of runners on the course as possible. The Manchester Police recommend planning for some delays if you are driving into that area of the city on the 13th. Officers will be along the course to assist motorists. Please use caution while traveling through this area and be aware of runners on the road.