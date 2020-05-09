Quirk works to feed those impacted by COVID-19

BRAINTREE, Mass. – Quirk Automotive recently announced a partnership with Suburu Dealers of New England and Feeding America, pledging to donate the equivalent of 150,000 meals to the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) to help those impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of The Subaru Dealers of New England for supporting the work of food banks like GBFB,” said Catherine D’Amato, GBFB’s president and CEO. “It takes great community stewards like Subaru to help us strengthen the emergency food network and ensure that we can sustain our efforts in the challenging months ahead.”

Established in 1977, Quirk has dealerships in Maine and Massachusetts in addition to its two locations in Manchester and has been a frequent supporter of non-profit groups in the Manchester area.