Quirk donates $1,000 to Manchester East Soccer League

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last week, Quirk Chevrolet Buick GMC donated $1,000 to the Manchester East Soccer League (MESL).

The donation marked Quirk’s tenth year of collaboration with MESL, one of many charity initiatives for Quirk across New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

“Things can get cost prohibitive and it can become difficult for many families to get involved in youth sports,” said Rachel Victer, Public Relations and Content Marketing Manager for Quirk. “We’re happy to help (MESL) with uniforms, equipment and these well-kept fields and more. It’s great, we’re happy to be part of it.”

MESL President Dan Adams has been involved with the league for 15 years and says that donations from local group like Quirk are vital to keeping the league going in normal years, and it has been especially vital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had to purchase extra things like hand sanitizer and do other things buy extra paint to provide social distancing markers,” he said. “It’s been quite a challenge, but we’re grateful for the help from Quirk to address those challenges.”