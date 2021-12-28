Quirk Automotive partnering with American Red Cross for blood drive during nationwide blood supply shortage  

MANCHESTER, NH – As the nation faces what the American Red Cross is describing as “the worst blood shortage in over a decade,” Quirk Auto Dealers is partnering with the nonprofit organization to host their first blood drive, on February 15, 2022.

With blood supply levels dangerously low across the U.S., Quirk Auto Dealers will be hosting the event at their newly renovated 150,000-square-foot Quirk Kia facility located at 1300 S. Porter Street in Manchester. Quirk is inviting the public to join them in their efforts to help keep the emergency blood supply strong for the Manchester community. Click here to make an appointment today.

“The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants,” according to a statement recently released on redcross.org, urging the public to make an appointment to give blood.

Quirk Auto Dealers hopes to boost local participation for their blood drive with musical performances by mezzo-soprano Janice Edwards, plus food, and door prizes as a way of saying “thank you” to participating donors. Quirk Auto Dealers is also pleased to announce that they will serve as the official host of an upcoming WMUR-sponsored blood drive, which is set for June 3, 2022, at Quirk Kia in Manchester.

Community commitment is an important part of what sets Quirk Auto Dealers apart. As the pandemic continues to impact the lives of Granite Staters, Quirk is stepping up that level of commitment. Having invested hundreds of hours and financial resources in local charitable organizations and sponsored events in 2021, Quirk will continue to be a dedicated partner to the city of Manchester in 2022, and has renewed its commitment with many local organizations including Catholic Charities of New Hampshire, Green Acres School, Manchester Little League, the Queen City Rotary Club Road Rally, and Cruising Downtown Manchester.

Last year, Quirk Auto Dealers donated a Dodge Ram Pro to be used as the new Bookmobile to service the City Library and Manchester Schools to help encourage children to embrace reading on a regular basis, which has become one of their most rewarding contributions to date. Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig notably thanked Quirk for helping to launch the program and bring new books into the hands of Manchester’s children. This program came at a particularly difficult time, with many schools and families struggling to cope with the challenges of remote learning and the necessity of accessing educational resources at home.

Combating COVID-19 Challenges

“Don’t be afraid of change. Be afraid of not changing. If you stand for nothing, you will fall for anything,”

– Daniel J. Quirk, CEO & Founder of Quirk Auto Dealers

Quirk’s corporate culture has been described as progressive and welcoming, putting diversity and inclusion as a core value within its staffing and community outreach endeavors. While the pandemic has shaped the way we shop, learn, and work, Quirk hasn’t missed a beat, finding new ways to enhance the customer experience and safely work with the community. From newly designed showrooms, each Quirk sales and service location is held to immaculate standards and offers customers in-house financing, home delivery options, and safe and secure online DocuSign technology, customers can access anywhere.

“When COVID hit, we had already been offering online shopping tools, but we have continued to enhance them so our customers can access the easiest and safest shopping experience each and every time they need a new vehicle or service for their existing one,” said Rachel Victer, Public Relations & Content Marketing Manager at Quirk Auto Dealers

Quirk’s customized service app allows customers to schedule car maintenance, request a rental, and access valuable service coupons. Customers can also use the app to easily cancel and reschedule their service appointment if they encounter a scheduling conflict.

Looking to the Future for a Greener Manchester

For Quirk Auto Dealers, supporting a greener future for Manchester residents and the electric automobile industry in general, is a top priority. Working toward a more sustainable future and reducing the city’s carbon footprint, Quirk will be rolling out a larger assortment of electric vehicles as they become available.

“We are embracing the electric vehicle industry and have installed electric charging stations at all of our retail locations. We also assist customers in navigating electric vehicle rebates that many manufactures offer,” said Victer.

The Volkswagen ID.4, Kia Niro EV, Ford Mach-E, and Nissan Leaf are just a few of the several electric vehicles that are currently available at Quirk retail locations.

Learn More About Quirk Auto Dealers

Established in 1977, Quirk Auto Dealers is an award-winning auto group serving the New England region currently operating 16 active dealerships and service centers located throughout New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Quirk Automotive represents many leading automotive manufacturers including Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, RAM, Subaru, and Volkswagen. Quirk Automotive and is equipped with state-of-the-art service and repair centers on-site staffed by ASE-certified master technicians.

Quirk currently employs over 1,500 employees located throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company also owns and operates Quirk Parts Depot, a 200,000 square foot warehouse that delivers OEM auto parts worldwide.

To learn more about Quirk Automotive, visit https://www.quirkcars.com/.