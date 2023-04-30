Quiet offensive performance again in defeat to Hartford

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, lost their fourth straight to the Hartford Yard Goats 3-1 at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

On the mound, Sem Robberse (0-2) got the start for New Hampshire (9-11) and struck out four in 5.2 innings of work, allowing three hits, two runs and one walk, receiving the loss. It was his longest start of the season and at one point he retired 10 hitters in a row.

Orelvis Martinez drove in the lone run of the game with a sac fly in the sixth, bringing home Damiano Palmegiani.

The Fisher Cats stranded nine on base on the afternoon and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Leo Jimenez extended his on-base streak to ten games with a base hit in the seventh while Zach Britton extended his hit streak to seven games with a hit in the third.

Palmegiani reached base for a 16th time in 18 games played with a double and single on the day.

Hartford (11-8) starting pitcher Chris McMahon (1-1) received his first Double-A win dealing five shutout innings and striking out six.

The Fisher Cats finish the first half of the 12-game home stand against the Hartford Yard Goats tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 pm. LHP Ricky Tiedemann (0-0, 5.00 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Nick Garcia (0-1, 10.00 ERA) for Hartford.