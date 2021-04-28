Question of the Week: Who won the Ward 6 Aldermanic Special Election Debate?

MANCHESTER, NH – Ward 6 voters will head to the polls on May 4 to decide whether Scott Britton or Sebastian Sharonov will replace Elizabeth Moreau as Manchester’s newest Alderman.

Until then, we’re asking who you think won Manchester Ink Link’s debate between these two candidates. If you missed the debate, you can watch it above.

We’ll have the final results this weekend.


