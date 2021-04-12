Question of the Week: What should Manchester do to address homelessness?

On Thursday, occupants of the homeless encampment behind Firestone Auto Care on Elm Street were informed they had a week to leave the premises, with activists gathering on Saturday to protest the announcement.

Firestone marks the latest moment in the long discussion over homelessness in Manchester and today we’re reaching out to the readers of Manchester Ink Link to inaugurate our new Question of the Week feature.

What is your solution to the issue of homelessness in Manchester? Are Mayor Craig’s efforts toward addressing homelessness helping to alleviate the problem? We want your take – we’ll release the results next weekend as well as your ideas.

If you’d like your comments published next week, please include your name and keep your comments PG-13.

