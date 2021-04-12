Question of the Week: What should Manchester do to address homelessness?

Sunday, April 11, 2021 Andrew Sylvia

A row of tents along the railroad tracks next to Firestone Auto. Police and fire officials, far left, were making the rounds on Thursday, giving notice that the site must be evacuated by April 15. Photo/Carol Robidoux

On Thursday, occupants of the homeless encampment behind Firestone Auto Care on Elm Street were informed they had a week to leave the premises, with activists gathering on Saturday to protest the announcement.

Firestone marks the latest moment in the long discussion over homelessness in Manchester and today we’re reaching out to the readers of Manchester Ink Link to inaugurate our new Question of the Week feature.

What is your solution to the issue of homelessness in Manchester? Are Mayor Craig’s efforts toward addressing homelessness helping to alleviate the problem? We want your take – we’ll release the results next weekend as well as your ideas.

If you’d like your comments published next week, please include your name and keep your comments PG-13.


About Andrew Sylvia 2082 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.