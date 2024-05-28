Queen City track and field athletes find success at states

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

PORTSMOUTH, NH – Dozens of athletes from Manchester Central and Manchester Memorial high schools competed this weekend at the NHIAA Track and Field Division-I State Championships Saturday at Portsmouth High School, many of them running, sprinting, hurdling, throwing, jumping, leaping or vaulting their way onto the podium.

Central boys

The Little Green finished 13th among 20 teams competing at the D-I meet.

The Central 4×100-meter relay team of Wyatt Fougere, Ethan Cenesca, Ceasar Flahn and Kaedin Gagne led the way with a fourth-place finish at 43.75 seconds.

Senior Isaac DuPaul placed fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1-minute, 59.73 seconds, and also teamed with Thomas Montmini, Venator and Gagne to finish 13th out of 18 teams in the 4x-400-meter relay.

Flahn earned sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.32 seconds.

Venator was ninth in the 400-meter run, five spots ahead of Gagne, who finished 14th out of 18 runners. Gagne, however, edged Venator for 16th in the 200-meter dash.

Senior Sam Mikus finished 13th out of 17 in the 300-meter hurdles and was 18th among 24 competitors in the 110-meter hurdles.

In field events, freshman Charles Holmes made his mark in his first D-I championship competition, placing 4th after clearing 6 feet. He was the only non-senior in the top five.

Classmate Myles Mara also competed in high jump. Though he didn’t place in that event, he did finish ninth out of 16 competitors in the boys long jump.

Venator earned eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 39-feet, 6.5 inches, and Nicholas Barbee matched that finish in the discus with a top throw of 119 feet, three inches.

Central girls

The Central girls earned with 9th as a team at D-Is.

Senior Harriet Barber was the standout performer for the Little Green, winning age 200-meter dash with a final time of 25.54 seconds, and then taking top honors in the 400-meter run at 56.31 seconds, five places ahead of sophomore teammate Angela Cenesca, who placed sixth at 61.12 seconds.

Sophomore Tianna Mann came in 11th in the 300-meter hurdles and classmate Ava Becker was 19th in the 100-meter hurdles.

Mann, Barber, Becker and Cenesca combined to finish ninth in the 4×100-meter relay and 12th in the 4×400-meter relay.

In field events, senior Chloe Gilroy placed sixth in javelin with a throw of 95 feet, nine inches.

Sophomore Marley Oates and freshman Quinn Turner tied for 15th having each cleared 4-feet, 6 inches.

Memorial boys

The Crusader boys took eighth among 20 competing teams at the D-I meet.

In field events, Junior Chase Burris won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 2.25 inches, more than three inches farther than the runner-up. He did not place in the triple jump after three fouls.

Senior AJ Sebastien also stood out, having earned fourth in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes with placement times of 11.28- and 22.74-seconds, respectively.

Senior Rudy Fricker came in seventh among 17 competitors in the 300-meter hurdles at 41.77 seconds and was 21st out of 24 in the 110-meter hurdles.

The 4×400 team of Fricker, Khristian Shea, Blake Bickford and Sebastien ran but was disqualified for illegal pacing.

Senior Adam Houde earned a top-10 finish with a throw of 119-feet, 2 inches.

Junior David Leonard also competed in the high jump, as did Own Davis in the 3200-meter run.

“The kids had a great meet and we look forward to seeing what they do on Sunday (at Meet of Champions),” said Memorial boys coach Thomas Lynch.

Memorial girls

Senior Ayomide Sanni earned a top-10 finish in the 400-meter run with a time of 62.25 seconds, as did Elliot Krantz in the 800-meter run at 2 minutes, 32.76.

Jordan Courter, Sanni, Philipline Doe and Hanna Rodriguez combined to take eighth in the 4×100-meter relay with a time of 51.32 seconds.

Rihanna Rodriguez, Fatumo Nur, Krantz and Sanni were 14th out of 18 teams in the 4×400-meter run.

Hanna Rodriguez also competed in the long jump, where she finished seventh with a leap of 15-feet, 4.5 seconds, and Abby Bah was 18th in the girls discus throw.

For complete results including all times and distances, visit Lancer Timing.

