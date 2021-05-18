Queen City Rotary hosts Road Rally fundraiser

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Needy youngsters across Manchester will be getting a boost in support by receiving all the proceeds of the Queen City Rotary (QCR) Club’s annual Road Rally fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, June 5.

Wounded Warrior Softball (for child amputees), Make-A-Wish NH, and Boys and Girls Club of Manchester are just a few of many youth-based charitable organizations the rotary club supports through financial donations as well as paying tuition for low-income children to attend programs and camps offered at

these organizations throughout the year.

“The Road Rally is a wonderful part of our legacy, and as with all of our efforts, 100 percent of the proceeds directly benefit youth across the community”, said Leslie Gendron, President, Queen City Rotary Club.

Last year’s fundraising efforts were severely stunted due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic so event organizers are hopeful that there will be a strong showing by the community to help make up for the fundraising shortfall.

The QCR Road Rally is a scavenger hunt on wheels that will delight puzzle solvers and will add a competitive edge as teams battle against one another as they race against the clock to see who can figure out the correct answers to find

their next destination in the quickest time. Road Rally event chair, Rory Parnell said this year they’ve added a division for those with less experience and is something kids and families will enjoy.

“Puzzle solving ability, a good imagination, a vehicle to navigate through Manchester, patience, a sense of humor and teamwork are all key factors that will help ensure road rally success”, said Parnell.

Quirk Auto Dealers has committed to supporting the QCR Road Rally by purchasing a $5,000 “Grand Prix” sponsorship and will be having three to four vehicles on display for the community to view. “We are so very grateful to Quirk for their amazing support of this event. Their sponsorship and support from other area companies, is so critical to the success of our event and our enduring mission to help children in need. We can’t thank Quirk enough for joining our cause”, said Gendron.

Registration is $150 per vehicle if signed up by May 31st. The fee to register after May 31 is $175 per vehicle. Registration fee includes the Road Rally, post-event buffet dinner, prizes, and more. All activities will be held outside with appropriate social distancing. To register and learn more, visit https://www.queencityrotary.org/