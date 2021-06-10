Queen City Rotary Club raises money with road rally

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last weekend, the Queen City Rotary Road Rally fundraiser raised several thousand dollars for children’s charities across Manchester.

The event was a puzzle-based scavenger hunt across the city, with the “Taxmanian Devils” team winning with a time of six hours and seven seconds.

“Thank you for supporting youth in our community,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to the participants of the event. “While you have fun today, just remember the needs that wehave and that what you’re doing is participating and giving back, and I just want to let you know how much it means to me and all of us here.”

The event was co-sponsored by Quirk Auto Dealers and Frank DiDonato.

More information about the Queen City Rotary Club is available at queencityrotary.org